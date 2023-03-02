"How you tweeting from jail" - Twitter reacts to Sonya Deville's first tweet after her arrest

The wrestling world reacted to Sonya Deville's latest tweet shortly after it was reported that she was arrested in New Jersey.

According to a recent report from Fightful, Deville was arrested in New Jersey for carrying a firearm in her vehicle. She had a permit for the firearm in Florida, but it wasn't valid in New Jersey.

Moments after the news was reported, Deville took to Twitter to hype up her upcoming match with Charlotte Flair at Madison Square Garden. The 29-year-old will once again challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Check out Deville's tweet:

In reaction to the same tweet, fans expressed concern about Deville's latest arrest, coming up with all sorts of reactions on social media.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Deville recently got engaged to her long-term girlfriend, Toni Cassano. The couple started dating in early 2021 and even publicly spoke about raising a family together.

In reaction to her engagement, Deville took to Twitter to send out a three-word message celebrating the occasion.

Sonya Deville praised her on-screen rival Charlotte Flair

Sonya Deville was full of praise for rival Charlotte Flair while speaking in an interview with Notsam Wrestling.

Deville was unsuccessful in dethroning Flair, but that didn't prevent her from praising The Queen. She said:

"I also think that there's a bit of smoke and mirrors to Charlotte Flair, and I think that if anyone can poke through and make those holes, I think it's Sonya Deville." Deville continued, reiterating that she believes "Charlotte is one of the best to ever do it, 100%," referring to her as "the pinnacle, in my opinion, of the women's division right now."

Flair is confirmed to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. However, a win for Deville at Madison Square Garden on March 12 will change the entire landscape.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes