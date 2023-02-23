Sonya Deville reacts to her engagement with a three-word message

WWE star Sonya Deville has confirmed her engagement to long-term partner Toni Cassano.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Deville shared photos of her and Cassano, confirming their engagement in the process.

Deville is rightfully in a celebratory mood. She has now taken to Twitter to react to her engagement with a three-word message.

"She said yasss!" wrote Deville.

Check out Deville's tweet below:

Sonya Deville recently praised Charlotte Flair

Sonya Deville recently praised Charlotte Flair, whom she recently unsuccessfully challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Flair, who returned on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022, defeated Ronda Rousey to win the title in an impromptu match.

Speaking in a recent interview with Notsam Wrestling, Deville praised The Queen by claiming that she is one of the best wrestlers to step foot in the business. The 29-year-old star claimed that Flair is 'the pinnacle of the women's division.'

"I also think that there's a bit of smoke and mirrors to Charlotte Flair, and I think that if anyone can poke through and make those holes, I think it's Sonya Deville." Deville continued, reiterating that she believes "Charlotte is one of the best to ever do it, 100%," referring to her as "the pinnacle, in my opinion, of the women's division right now."

Deville has been on a losing streak as of late. Prior to being beaten by Flair on SmackDown, she lost to Bianca Belair on the RAW 30th special anniversary show.

A win over Flair would've potentially led to Deville facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenged for the SmackDown Women's Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As for Deville, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for her.

