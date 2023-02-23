WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville announces engagement to longtime girlfriend

WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville took to social media to announce her engagement to longtime girlfriend and fitness enthusiast Toni Cassano.

The 29-year-old made headlines when first appearing on the sixth season of the Stamford-based promotion's reality TV series Tough Enough, not only for her in-ring prowess but also because she came out while in front of the judges.

Deville inspires many across the globe owing to her successful journey in WWE as well as for openly advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. Just three months ago, she revealed during a Q&A session on Instagram that the couple were discussing having children. Earlier today, Sonya shared pictures on the app clicked by People Magazine with a short-and-sweet caption that read:

"It was always you. @fit_tonicassano A special thank you to everyone that helped make this day so special. @people @enchanting_engagements @happyjewelers @themattycox @viewsfromsant."

Sonya Deville on her experience with WWE fans after coming out

Sonya Deville is the first openly gay female WWE Superstar. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Sonya shared how it feels with wrestling fans as a member of the LGBTQ+ Community.

Despite receiving some negative responses on social media, the company was supportive, according to her. Deville also believes that the more honest and open, the better the relationship will be among fans.

"I realized the more I shared my story, the more I was open with the fans, the more love I got, and the more stories I heard and messages I would get from other people going through the same thing; that was pretty comforting to me... I think the environment has changed a lot, and I’ve never had any negative experiences backstage, or within the company, I can honestly say. Social media will always be social media, so, of course, you’re always going to have the haters,” Deville said.

Sonya Deville last appeared on WWE TV when she challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the February 3rd edition of the blue brand. Despite coming up short, she put on a solid match against The Queen.

Having only recently been in a prominent spot on Friday nights, it remains to be seen what she will do on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

