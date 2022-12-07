WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently disclosed that she and her girlfriend, Toni Cassano, are now discussing having children together.

The 29-year-old SmackDown star started dating model and fitness enthusiast Toni Cassano earlier this year. The couple first met through Instagram and since then, have shared several photos together on their social media. They often express their love and admiration for each other and are incredibly open about their relationship.

During a recent Q&A live session on Instagram, a fan asked the couple if they were planning to have children. Deville answered the question, disclosing that she and her girlfriend have been discussing the subject.

"It's a conversation between us and not yet to be public," Deville said. (2:20 - 2:32)

Sonya Deville's best friend Mandy Rose could retire from WWE to have children

While Sonya Deville and her girlfriend, Toni Cassano, are discussing having children together, Deville's best friend, Mandy Rose, is also interested in becoming a mother.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Rose disclosed that she thinks about retirement because she wants to have kids with her fiance, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli.

"I do [think about life after wrestling]. Yeah, I always do. I mean, I'm 32, I'm not young, I mean I'm young but, you know, I wanna have kids one day, so it's not like I'm gonna do this for, you know. And I would love to do it for however long I can do it, even after kids, you know, maybe. But I do try to think about that," she said. (32:52 - 33-13)

