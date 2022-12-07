"She slid in the DMs " - WWE star Sonya Deville reveals how she met her girlfriend on Instagram

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently disclosed how she met her girlfriend, Toni Cassano, on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the former Tough Enough competitor started dating Cassano. The couple brought their relationship to light by posting several photos with each other on their social media, expressing their love for one another.

In a recent Q&A live session on Instagram, the couple revealed how they first met.

"Super short version: Instagram. Longer version: We were both obsessed with each other and stalked each other's Instagram for years before we spoke" Cassano said. "We were both respectful of what we had going on at the time and so she slid in the DMs when she got single and I happened to be single so it was perfect," Deville added. (3:33 - 4:02)

Should Sonya Deville join Toxic Attraction on WWE NXT?

Sonya Deville is currently active on SmackDown. However, she is not part of any storyline. She last competed on the blue brand nearly a month ago when she participated in a six-pack challenge for a shot at Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series: War Games. However, she lost the bout as Shotzi emerged victorious.

Over the past few months, Deville has made a few appearances on NXT to help Mandy Rose's faction Toxic Attraction. In October, WWE personality Cathy Kelley took to Twitter to express her desire to see Deville join her real-life best friend's group on NXT.

"I wouldn’t be mad about @SonyaDevilleWWE joining Toxic Attraction," she wrote.

Rose and Deville kicked off their friendship while competing in Tough Enough. The two ladies later debuted together on the main roster as part of Absolution in 2017. After the group disbanded following Paige's retirement, Rose and Deville formed Fire & Desire. Nevertheless, they broke up in 2020 and briefly feuded on SmackDown.

