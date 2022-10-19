WWE personality Cathy Kelley recently stated that she would like to see Sonya Deville join Toxic Attraction.

On last week's edition of the developmental brand, Deville assisted Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne as the trio orchestrated an attack on Alba Fyre. The group then put the former NXT UK Women's Champion through the announcer's desk. This led to a singles match between Deville and Fyre on this week's NXT. The Scottish star walked out victorious after a short bout.

Taking to Twitter, RAW announcer Cathy Kelley suggested that Deville could be a part of Mandy Rose's faction. It should be noted that the 29-year-old star walked out to the ring with Dolin and Jayne in her corner.

"I wouldn’t be mad about @SonyaDevilleWWE joining Toxic Attraction," wrote Cathy Kelley.

Check out Cathy Kelley's tweet below:

Post-match, Deville and Toxic Attraction tried their best to get one over Fyre. This led to the return of Mandy Rose, who was recently absent from television.

However, the tables quickly turned in favor of Fyre, who took the fight to Toxic Attraction and Deville using her baseball bat. The former NXT UK Women's Champion further put Rose on notice.

The two will collide in a huge NXT Women's Championship match at the upcoming Halloween Havoc show.

Sonya Deville will face Liv Morgan on this week's episode of SmackDown

The Pridefighter is set to face former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

On last week's show, Sonya Deville took shots at the former SmackDown Women's Champion after she lost her title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022.

Deville's comments didn't sit well with Morgan, who destroyed the former in a wild backstage brawl that occurred on the blue brand. This led to WWE confirming a singles match between The Pridefighter and the former champion this week.

In recent weeks, Morgan has teased a gimmick change and seems to have adapted to an edgier character. It remains to be seen if her new attitude will be reflected during her match against Sonya Deville.

What do you make of Deville joining Toxic Attraction? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes