How Vince McMahon reacted when commentator said banned three-letter word on WWE TV

Vince McMahon has been known to reprimand WWE stars for saying forbidden words on television. However, he once made an exception for legendary commentator and wrestler John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL).

JBL was commentating on a WWE match involving Rikishi when he claimed that the Hall of Famer had "more a** than a donkey farm." The word "a**" has been banned on television for many years, alongside phrases such as "back and forth" and "here we go."

On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL recalled how McMahon found his comment amusing:

"I said one time that, I think it was Rikishi, I said, 'He's got more a** than a donkey farm.' All I heard was that Vince had heard me say a**, and he goes, 'What did John say?' Somebody told him, he goes, 'Oh, that's funny.' He let it go. As long as it's not done gratuitously, at least as far as Vince was concerned." [1:22:13 – 1:22:37]

In 2015, McMahon immediately fired Brad Maddox after the former RAW General Manager referred to fans as "cocky pr*cks" during an in-ring promo.

How Missy Hyatt got in trouble outside of WWE

In 1985, World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) booker David Manning told former valet Missy Hyatt to say "a**" in a promo segment.

Hyatt, the latest guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, explained how Manning was afraid that WCCW might be canceled from a Christian television station:

"He's like, 'Oh my God, we're gonna get thrown off TV. You said a**.' I was like, 'You told me to say it! Don't tell me to say something and then I go out there and say it and then it's wrong!' I was really defending myself, but he was so thinking we were gonna get thrown off TV for that." [1:21:56 – 1:22:12]

While many words remain banned by WWE, Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly unbanned "wrestler" and "wrestling" in 2022.

