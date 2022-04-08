"That was f***ing awesome" - Vince McMahon's backstage reaction after epic WrestleMania moment

Matt Hardy has revealed that Vince McMahon described The Hardy Boyz’s WWE return at WrestleMania 33 as “f***ing awesome.”

Jeff and Matt Hardy won the RAW Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match at WWE’s biggest event of the year in 2017. The popular brothers’ surprise appearance led to one of the loudest crowd reactions in WWE history.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 47-year-old said McMahon showed his appreciation for the duo when they returned backstage:

“We came back through the curtain and I remember he just stood up and he came stuck out his hand, slapped his hands, each of us, pulled us in for a big hug, ‘That was f***ing awesome! That was f***ing awesome! F***! Great! F*** yeah, we’re back in business.’ That was his reaction afterwards,” stated Hardy. [1:51:14-1:51:35]

The Hardy Boyz defeated Big Cass and Enzo Amore, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and Cesaro and Sheamus in the famous match. Two months later, their reign ended against Cesaro and Sheamus in a Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules.

Matt Hardy appreciated Vince McMahon’s kind words

Vince McMahon is known to be brutally honest with his feedback to WWE Superstars after matches. At the same WrestleMania, for example, he simply replied "no" when Kevin Owens asked, "Are we good?" following his match against Chris Jericho.

Given how honest McMahon can be, Matt Hardy knew the WWE Chairman genuinely meant it when he praised The Hardy Boyz:

“It was very kind of him and it was very nice to see that excitement. It’s one of those things, I know him well enough from working with him long enough, it was special. I mean, you can’t deny crowd reaction. Even if the match is not a spectacular masterpiece, if the crowd reaction is there, you have more than done your job.” [1:51:37-1:52:06]

Matt and Jeff Hardy left WWE in March 2020 and December 2021, respectively, and now work for AEW. The legendary duo defeated The Butcher and The Blade on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

