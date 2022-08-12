How Vince McMahon reportedly changed his attitude towards WWE work after having grandchildren

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz said working with Vince McMahon backstage in WWE was both fun and frustrating. He detailed how his experience working with the former chairman changed over the years.

The head writer worked with McMahon for more than 10 years during his time in the company and had various experiences with him.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Brian Gewirtz opened up about his backstage experiences in the company. He shared his experience of working with Vince McMahon backstage. He talked about how the former WWE Chairman worked and that while it was never boring, it could sometimes be really fun, and other times, really frustrating.

"It was very very, never boring, obviously. Sometimes intense, sometimes a lot of fun, sometimes frustrating. You really run the gamut of emotions working there, because Vince expects you to be on call," said Brian.

Brian continued and pointed out that McMahon would often call him on weekends as well, but this was something that changed later on in his life when he started to have grandchildren.

"I didn't get many 3 o'clock in the morning calls or anything like that, but I got calls in the weekend a lot, wanting to go over the show or talking about a specific angle - especially in the beginning. Later on, especially when he started having grandchildren, that kind of receded a bit. We would just kind of do it the day of." (22:07 - 22:45)

Brian Gewirtz talked about how he was different from Vince McMahon

The former head writer went on to compare himself to McMahon, talking about how differently the two of them went about their day. While McMahon took on everything as a challenge, he himself had felt better receding into the shadows. He also talked about how it was a learning experience for him.

"There's nobody like him, obviously. There's a lot of alpha qualities to him. He treats every day like it's the biggest challenge, and how am I going to conquer this day, this show, this promo segment, this board meeting, whatever it is. Especially for someone like me, that's not gregarious and is not that bombastic, and would rather recede into the shadows than strut out with the Mr. McMahon walk, it was a lot of learning and taking it all in." (22:46 - 23:30)

