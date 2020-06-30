How Wade Barrett criticized his own performances in WWE

Wade Barrett might be returning to the world of wrestling and WWE at some point in time.

Wade Barrett has been talking about returning to wrestling.

Wade Barrett is returning to the world of wrestling, or at least, he has said that he would be interested in coming back to wrestling if he received the right offer. Wade Barrett opened up and said that not only was he open to working in WWE, he would also be okay with working with AEW, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, or Japanese promotions like NJPW, depending on the offer that he received from the companies. Wade Barrett mentioned that he was open to working with any wrestling company and not only his previous employer, WWE.

With that being said, Arn Anderson took a look at the way Wade Barrett dealt with improving his skills in WWE and how the company wasted his skills while he worked in WWE.

How Wade Barrett's skills in WWE were wasted

Wade Barrett, ever since he left WWE, has been working in Independent Wrestling promotions working as a commentator or in other non-wrestling roles. For the last couple of months, Wade Barrett has been working with NWA as a commentator, but now it appears he is open to wrestling again.

Arn Anderson talked about Wade Barrett's time in WWE and how he was very self-critical and despite that was never used properly by WWE.

"For a guy that wants to learn this business and be a player for a decade, or a decade-and-a-half, and be a top guy and wrestle all the top guys, and be the best that he can possibly be from a performance standpoint, where you talk about his matches a decade later or two decades later, or your interview skills. My feeling was that Wade always aspired to be as good as he could possibly be, because he always asked questions. He never seemed like he was happy with his performances a 100%. I respect that, because you never should be a 100% that it can't get any better. If you're not getting better, you're getting worse. That's my feeling, I don't know, you'd have to ask Wade. He was an incredible talent that was never realized, and it was not his fault."