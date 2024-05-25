How WWE could book a "last chance" storyline for Randy Orton, according to veteran (Exclusive)

As seen on SmackDown, the final of the King of the Ring tournament is set, with Randy Orton and Gunther finally on course for an in-ring battle. While Dutch Mantell would like Gunther to win, the former manager explained why WWE had a bigger story to tell with Orton.

Ever since returning to the WWE, Randy has admittedly been in the best shape of his life. However, given his age, fans often wonder whether Orton might be nearing the end of his career, which almost happened during his recent injury struggles.

The Viper is now on the cusp of becoming the King of the Ring, and Dutch Mantell feels Orton will win the tournament.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that despite Gunther "being his guy," he could foresee WWE presenting a storyline around Orton in which the Apex Predator has one last chance to capture the world championship.

Dutch Mantell shared his predictions below:

"Right now, I pick Gunther. Gunther is my guy, anyway. But it makes perfect sense for Randy Orton; we do that old tour again; it might be his last match, it might be his last chance. People can feel that because he has been around so long, but I would say that it would be a finish where Randy Orton emerges victorious, and we'll see what happens from there." [43:50 onwards]

Orton is one of WWE's biggest draws, and a program with Cody Rhodes seems inevitable, as the company's teaser on SmackDown suggests.

A KOTR win could lead to Orton vs. Rhodes, but would it be Randy's last shot at the title? Only time will tell.

