"How is WWE not looking at that?"- Vince Russo warns Vince McMahon about a major issue (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how a change in prices will affect Vince McMahon's company.

Vince Russo has been a part of the wrestling business for about three decades at this point. Russo has worked for Vince McMahon in the past and has been pretty vocal about the decline in his company's product over the years.

Russo recently touched upon an interesting topic while chatting with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda. He opened up on how changing prices could affect WWE and added that the company should be upping its game to tackle the issue.

"I was reading something yesterday, you know. Prices are going up so fast and furious now. Food prices, gas prices, and bro, I feel with the brand, I can see it with the brand. The first thing that's going to go is something that you don't need. I get it and I understand it. Bro, do you know, compared to this time last year, for the same bills, for the same living, the average family is spending an additional $250 more this year, than last year. $250 just gone. With that being said, I'm looking at that based on the brand. Like what changes do I... how is WWE not looking at that? That is going to affect them even more. That's gonna affect house shows, ticket buying, merchandise. That is going to affect that and now more than ever, you should be upping your game. And that's what we're doing with the brand. I'm adding new shows, I'm juggling the lineup. I have to do that now bro, because everything is more expensive. But not them. People are just gonna come. Really? Based on this? Based on this, people are coming bro?" [30:01-31:40]

Vince McMahon's WWE seems to be doing quite well, at least for the time being

WWE is currently one of the biggest media franchises in the world. A giant sports entertainment conglomerate, WWE has presence all across the globe and is a significant player when it comes to social media presence.

During the February 3, 2022 earnings call, WWE took the wrestling world by surprise when it announced record annual earnings of over $1 billion. The announcement comes when WWE's flagship show RAW is registering some of the worst ratings in its history.

Steve Fall & Teddi Turnbuckle @SteveFall WWE made 1 BILLION dollars last year.



Complaining about Goldberg, Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar won’t change their game plan. WWE made 1 BILLION dollars last year.Complaining about Goldberg, Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar won’t change their game plan.

WWE's global merchandise sales, its highly profitable association with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and several other factors are responsible for the company's financial success. Meanwhile, fans have complained of steadily losing interest in its weekly product.

What do you think of Vince Russo's comments about Vince McMahon needing to improve the weekly WWE product? Are you a fan of WWE's current product?

