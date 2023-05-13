How WWE might book Edge's retirement storyline after devastating loss on SmackDown, legend shares (Exclusive)

Edge's latest defeat on SmackDown has punctured his hopes of winning the World Heavyweight Championship and embarking on a final reign. While fans are confused about what's next for the WWE Superstar, Dutch Mantell explained how The Rated-R Superstar could still fulfill his retirement promise.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed before his triple threat match that he intended to win the new championship and retire the day he dropped the belt. As things panned out, AJ Styles won the match, and Edge is once again left without a concrete direction as he nears the end of his legendary career.

There are concerns about the 49-year-old being seemingly purposeless on TV, but Dutch Mantell downplayed the fears and noted that WWE had an entire year left to fix the booking issues.

Even if Seth Rollins or AJ Styles wins the championship, the highly-respected superstar could still go after the belt and do what he previously said by winning a world title after 12 years.

Dutch Mantell said the loss on SmackDown doesn't change anything regarding the former WWE Champion as the company could still script a compelling retirement angle, as he explained below on Smack Talk:

"Well, I don't know when he's going to retire, but you've got 51 weeks to fix this problem, if it is a problem, because he is still in the same position he was when he said this. He can still win the title. He could still lose the title and then retire. He can make good on his wish or his promise, and nobody will be disappointed as long as he goes out. He can lose and go out, and the people will stand up and cheer." [24:43 to 25:21]

Dutch Mantell is happy WWE isn't rushing Edge's retirement

A performer like Adam Copeland undoubtedly deserves a memorable send-off, as he's one of the most loved and accomplished superstars in WWE history.

Edge has mentioned that he doesn't have much time left as an active wrestler, and Dutch Mantell liked that the company was also taking the slow route with the SmackDown star's farewell.

Mantell brought up Cody Rhodes' story and how WWE is delaying his world title victory and believed the creative team was doing the similarly right thing in Edge's case. The former manager continued:

"I don't think it's lost with Edge at all. I'm glad they are doing it slowly instead of trying to rush it because when is his contract up? Well, I don't think that's called as lost. There is plenty of time to get back to it. Again, he is like Cody; the hard times have to come. He has already made his wish, and I think he will bring a lot of people with him." [25:23 to 26:10]

