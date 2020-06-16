How WWE Superstars usually react to suffering injuries backstage

WWE Superstars are not expected to act like normal person when they suffer injuries.

In WWE history, there have been a lot of surprise returns of Superstars who were supposed to be out with injury.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

John Cena in WWE

A career as a professional wrestler is always something that is going to be difficult and is something that is extremely hard on an individual's body. Taking regular bumps day in and day out can affect the long term condition of any wrestler's body, and when a wrestler is a WWE Superstar, then the demands from them are even higher. Under usual circumstances, WWE Superstars perform around 200 days a year. This can result in wrestlers having their bodies wear down, and thus injuries can occur.

During the most recent episode of the ARN podcast with Arn Anderson, he talked about the expectations from WWE Superstars and how WWE wrestlers think about their injuries and how they react to suffering injuries.

Arn Anderson explains how a WWE Superstar has to react to an injury

Arn Anderson talked about how when a WWE Superstar is injured they have to stay ahead of the schedule when it comes to getting back in the ring. He pointed out how if WWE Superstars are given timelines, then they always work to ensure that they are back before the expected time. They are not supposed to sit back in their homes but rather they work towards healing up, as that is exactly what is expected from a WWE Superstar.

"We're the greatest rehab patients on the earth. When we get damaged and injured and we go to a doctor, if he puts a six-month window or nine-month window on our recovery, if it's in 9 months, you can bet the guy is going to be ready in 6 months. If it's 6 months, then you can look at 4 months. We are always ahead of schedule because we have to be. We are the product, our body is the product that we are promoting and we are selling to the guy that signs our check. We have no choice but to get well. It's not about milking and taking a paycheque and taking as long an off as possible. If you're truly a top guy and truly a player, or even if you're a middle guy and you just take pride in your work, then you want to get back as soon as possible. You will get yourself well."

There have been many examples of WWE Superstars coming back from injuries far faster than is expected. This was seen most prominently when John Cena returned as a surprise as part of a WWE Royal Rumble in an iconic moment.

Recently, a lot of Superstars have been reported to have suffered injuries and it appears that they will be out for a long time, including Elias. Jinder Mahal has also had to undergo knee surgery again after returning only a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

Hopefully, the WWE Superstars will be able to come back soon enough and create an impact on the screen in WWE.