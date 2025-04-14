Huge accusation made against Jade Cargill days before WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill will be in action at WrestleMania 41. She will face Naomi on The Grandest Stage of Them All and received a message from the 37-year-old superstar.
Cargill was betrayed by Naomi in November 2024. She was thrown onto a car in the parking lot during an episode of SmackDown. This led to The Storm being sidelined for months, as Naomi replaced her as Bianca Belair's tag team partner and held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for a while.
On X/Twitter, Naomi accused Cargill of faking her abs in her photos, claiming she used an ab filter with a paid subscription.
"I just know she pay $3.99 a month for that ab filter can’t fool me ⚠️," Naomi wrote.
Check out Naomi's tweet below:
Vince Russo believes Jade Cargill should've expressed her disappointment with her promo on WWE SmackDown
Vince Russo discussed Jade Cargill's promo from WWE SmackDown, claiming she should have expressed her frustration with the script.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the former head-writer of WWE discussed the Jade-Naomi package and could not believe how badly written it was. He wondered why The Storm didn't question the quality of the script.
"I’m watching the Naomi-Jade Cargill package. And this is Jade Cargill’s line, and this was written word for word. I wouldn’t doubt if it wasn’t on a teleprompter. You ready for this brilliant writing? She says, ‘I am not angry, I am pi**ed.’ Like seriously? Like, that’s what we got? If a writer gives you s**t, you gotta say it’s sh*t because if you think it’s s**t, you’re gonna say it like s**t and guess what? It’s going to be s**t! When somebody is giving you something like that to say, you got to say, ‘Really?’" Russo said.
The match between Cargill and Naomi was made official by Nick Aldis weeks after the former SmackDown Women's Champion admitted that she was the culprit behind Cargill's attack.
They will make history at WrestleMania 41 as the third-ever women's non-title match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Last year, Cargill and Naomi teamed up at WrestleMania XL for a Six-Woman Tag Team Match against Damage CTRL.