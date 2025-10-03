Huge announcement made regarding Roman Reigns' immediate WWE future

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE last week after being on the sidelines for a few weeks. While the OTC has been working a limited schedule over the last couple of years, he looks set to be a part of TV programming on the road to Crown Jewel, and a recent announcement has confirmed the same.Reigns has been embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision, since WrestleMania 41. He was taken out by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker a few weeks ago, and he made his return on RAW this past Monday to exact vengeance. The OTC helped his brothers, The Usos, defeat the Bronsons in a Tornado Tag Team Match, after which he inflicted a beating upon the heel duo.Roman Reigns will also be present on RAW next week, as confirmed by American Airlines Center, the arena that will be hosting the upcoming edition of the red brand. As per the announcement, the former WWE Champion will be kicking off Monday Night RAW.WWE legend pointed out a problem with Roman Reigns' RAW returnRoman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe on RAW this week as he came out during the main event to help The Usos defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The OTC also had a small chat with Jey Uso, who has looked more vicious in the last few weeks.While Reigns' return is always a huge moment for the fans, wrestling veteran Bully Ray noted that his comeback was not as impactful as he came out when the situation was even between the Usos and the Brons.&quot;Somebody should have done something to warrant Roman coming to the ring...If Paul Heyman came in the ring with a flamethrower and then Roman Reigns would have come down to save the day, I understand it. My point is this: Why is it okay for the babyface to just come down and save the babyface team because they were in peril from the heel team that both teams agreed to be in this match?&quot; he said.The WWE legend further explained the problem:&quot;If Roman Reigns doesn’t come to the ring last night, the Usos lose that match. That’s why I have a problem with Roman coming down without righting a wrong, or coming to even the odds, or coming down to help these guys because somebody was going to get involved that didn’t belong in that match,&quot; he added.Roman Reigns is likely to be in action at Crown Jewel, where he could team up with The Usos to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, with Seth Rollins set to face Cody Rhodes, there are speculations that Brock Lesnar could join forces with the Vision members.