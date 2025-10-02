Roman Reigns made his big return to WWE this week, but one legend has a problem with it

A WWE legend has a problem with Roman Reigns's big return on RAW this week. The Tribal Chief made his first WWE appearance since Clash in Paris, when he was brutally attacked by The Vision.

Reigns came out during the main event that saw The Usos take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a Tornado tag team match. The OTC1 attacked Reed and Breakker with a steel chair, allowing his cousins to pick up the win.

While his return was loved by the fans, WWE veteran Bully Ray questioned the booking. On the Busted Open Podcast, he said that Reigns coming out save The Usos when the odds were even didn't make sense.

"Somebody should have done something to warrant Roman coming to the ring...If Paul Heyman came in the ring with a flamethrower and then Roman Reigns would have come down to save the day, I understand it. My point is this: Why is it okay for the babyface to just come down and save the babyface team because they were in peril from the heel team that both teams agreed to be in this match?" he said.

Bully Ray added that The Usos being one of the most accomplished tag teams in WWE and needing Reigns's help in an agreed-upon match didn't look good.

"If Roman Reigns doesn’t come to the ring last night, the Usos lose that match. That’s why I have a problem with Roman coming down without righting a wrong, or coming to even the odds, or coming down to help these guys because somebody was going to get involved that didn’t belong in that match," he added.

You can watch the interview below:

Roman Reigns shared a message after his return

At Clash in Paris, Reigns beat Bronson Reed in a one-on-one match. However, he was then brutally attacked by Reed and Breakker, leading to him being carried out on a stretcher.

This was done to write him off TV as he began filming for the Street Fighter movie. Now, after his return to WWE, he shared a message on Instagram.

The Regain. ☝🏽," he wrote.

It will be exciting for fans to see how WWE plans to book Roman Reigns in the coming weeks with Crown Jewel and Survivor Series looming as the next big events.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

