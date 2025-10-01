Roman Reigns shares a two-word message after RAW return

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns shared a two-word message on social media following Monday Night RAW. The OTC made his return after an absence of nearly a month at the show.The 40-year-old was forced out of action due to a brutal attack from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after his win over The Aus-Zilla at WWE Clash in Paris. Reigns showed up on RAW seeking revenge, and he beat down the two stars with multiple chair shots, helping the Usos defeat the Brons in their Tornado Tag Team Match in the process.Roman Reigns recently took to Instagram to post a reel of his much-anticipated return to WWE programming. The Head of the Table also shared a short two-word message in the caption.&quot;The Regain. ☝🏽,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe OTC will return to in-ring action at WWE Crown Jewel. He will wrestle Bron Breakker in a singles match at the premium live event.Ex-WWE writer shares his honest take on Roman Reigns' returnWrestling veteran Vince Russo was not impressed with the way the wrestling promotion booked Roman Reigns' return. He let his disappointment be known while speaking on the latest edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.Vince Russo said that the creative team sacrificed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for the return pop. The 64-year-old opined that the heels lost all the steam they had after the attack from losing to The Usos. The veteran referred to the booking as horrible, clueless, and cringe.&quot;On top of all that, you're going to bring him in for the pop, and you're going to completely take all the heat, any steam you had on the heels whatsoever. We're going to beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and The Usos beat them, and now the heels have absolutely no heat. So, what did you do, bro? You satisfied the pop for the marks, and now you've totally again, okay, now let's start all over with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Let's go through six weeks of tsunamis to get the heat back. The booking is so horrible and clueless, and cringe,&quot; Russo said.It will be intriguing to witness what plans the creative team has for Roman Reigns and The Vision going forward.