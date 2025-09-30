“So horrible and clueless and cringe” - WWE veteran reacts to how Roman Reigns returned on RAW (Exclusive)

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return to the company on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The 40-year-old had been away from television since Clash in Paris, where both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed took him out with a brutal attack following his win over the Tribal Thief.

WWE veteran Vince Russo, however, wasn't as hyped as the fans in the arena about Roman's return. The Usos were embroiled in a gruesome match with The Brons during the main event when the OTC1's music hit, tilting the scales in favour of the Samoans.

Russo was talking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he stated that Roman's WWE return took away all the heat from the heels. He thought the booking of the entire segment was horrible, clueless, and cringeworthy, stating that Roman's return was only used for a cheap pop from the fans.

"On top of all that, you're going to bring him in for the pop, and you're going to completely take all the heat, any steam you had on the heels whatsoever. We're going to beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and The Usos beat them, and now the heels have absolutely no heat. So, what did you do, bro? You satisfied the pop for the marks, and now you've totally again, okay, now let's start all over with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Let's go through six weeks of tsunamis to get the heat back. The booking is so horrible and clueless, and cringe," Russo said.

The Brons were dominating the match after taking out Jimmy Uso on the announce desk. They ganged up on Jey Uso, and just when the twins tried to gain momentum, they got the upper hand once again. That's when the former Undisputed WWE Champion came out with a steel chair in hand to extract his revenge on the duo that took him out for four weeks and help his cousins get a huge win.

