  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Huge reunion happens after nearly a year on RAW following Roman Reigns' return

Huge reunion happens after nearly a year on RAW following Roman Reigns' return

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 30, 2025 01:59 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
He is back (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Roman Reigns is officially back on Monday Night RAW following a month-long absence, and by default, it led to an unexpected reunion after nearly a year apart.

Ad

This week on RAW, the main event saw a rematch from Wrestlepalooza, with The Usos facing Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Unlike Wrestlepalooza, there was no special guest referee for this bout. However, due to the Tornado tag team match stipulation, there was no DQ, and Roman Reigns came back to help The Usos pick up the victory by using a steel chair to take out Breakker and Reed.

In doing so, Roman Reigns officially reunited as The Bloodline with The Usos after nearly a full year. They were last together during Survivor Series: WarGames season, and the trio haven't been together since then.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

However, things have changed, and the reunion might not last very long, and it may also not be that effective. Jimmy Uso has been warning Jey that he has shown Tribal Chief-like traits and told Jey that he was losing himself in trying to become another version of Reigns.

However, Roman Reigns only reinforced this behavior from Jey Uso, telling him that RAW was his show and to "F- them" in response to anyone telling him otherwise. It was clear as day that Jimmy Uso was not happy listening to this, as he has been calling Jey out for a while now.

Even earlier on this same episode, Jey took a shot at Jimmy by telling him that he wouldn't know anything about becoming a World Champion. Overall, Jimmy Uso seems to be the only voice of reason, but Reigns' arrival and affirmation may have completely ruined that. Jimmy stated before that Jey Uso is totally in his own head, and that's why he is acting the way he is.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications