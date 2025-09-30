Huge reunion happens after nearly a year on RAW following Roman Reigns' return

Roman Reigns is officially back on Monday Night RAW following a month-long absence, and by default, it led to an unexpected reunion after nearly a year apart.This week on RAW, the main event saw a rematch from Wrestlepalooza, with The Usos facing Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Unlike Wrestlepalooza, there was no special guest referee for this bout. However, due to the Tornado tag team match stipulation, there was no DQ, and Roman Reigns came back to help The Usos pick up the victory by using a steel chair to take out Breakker and Reed.In doing so, Roman Reigns officially reunited as The Bloodline with The Usos after nearly a full year. They were last together during Survivor Series: WarGames season, and the trio haven't been together since then.However, things have changed, and the reunion might not last very long, and it may also not be that effective. Jimmy Uso has been warning Jey that he has shown Tribal Chief-like traits and told Jey that he was losing himself in trying to become another version of Reigns.However, Roman Reigns only reinforced this behavior from Jey Uso, telling him that RAW was his show and to &quot;F- them&quot; in response to anyone telling him otherwise. It was clear as day that Jimmy Uso was not happy listening to this, as he has been calling Jey out for a while now.Even earlier on this same episode, Jey took a shot at Jimmy by telling him that he wouldn't know anything about becoming a World Champion. Overall, Jimmy Uso seems to be the only voice of reason, but Reigns' arrival and affirmation may have completely ruined that. Jimmy stated before that Jey Uso is totally in his own head, and that's why he is acting the way he is.