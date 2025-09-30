Jey Uso makes a shocking statement to Jimmy Uso's face on RAW and causes damage as heel turn continues to be teased

Jey Uso continues to tease a heel turn on WWE RAW, and a lot of the time, it is at his brother's expense. This week, in a backstage argument, Jey made a shocking statement.Last week on RAW, Jey Uso did exactly what he said he would do - &quot;body&quot; LA Knight to get revenge on him after all of their recent issues that culminated at Wrestlepalooza. However, it came with the help of The Vision, and Jey was all too happy to take the help. When Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed assaulted LA Knight post-match, Jimmy Uso came out and pleaded with Jey to help fend The Vision off. Jey rejected this idea and walked away, leading Jimmy to fend for LA Knight.This week backstage, Jimmy Uso confronted his brother for not wanting to help LA Knight, and Jey Uso didn't feel it was disrespectful at all. He said he did what he needed to do, and suggested that doing more of that could make him a World Champion again. However, in a shocking moment, he followed that up by telling Jimmy Uso that he wouldn't get it (because he never won a World Title).Jey tried to make things up by telling him to forget about LA Knight so that they could go out together in the main event to take out The Vision and defeat them. Even after he went, Jimmy didn't seem to take it very well, and it seemed all too personal.He has been stating for weeks now about his concern regarding Jey's recent change in behavior, and his win over LA Knight only seemed to confirm that doing things the &quot;wrong&quot; way actually leads to success.Jimmy previously said that Jey is all up in his own head, and every week, he seems to be proven right.