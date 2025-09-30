  • home icon
  Roman Reigns sends a stunning message to Jey Uso after returning to RAW, and Jimmy Uso isn't happy

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 30, 2025 01:49 GMT
Something isn't right (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Roman Reigns is officially back in the fold after a month away, following the events of Clash in Paris 2025. However, not everything is well, as Jimmy Uso, in particular, wasn't happy with the message conveyed to his brother.

The main event of RAW this week was The Usos vs The Brons, i.e, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. While that might sound like a conventional RAW main event these days, this was technically a tornado tag team match. Unlike Wrestlepalooza, there was no LA Knight as the special guest referee, and when the time came, Roman Reigns emerged and took a steel chair, beating Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a huge measure of revenge for Clash in Paris 2025. He successfully did so, helping The Usos get their win back from Wrestlepalooza.

But what was more interesting was the final minute of RAW, where Roman Reigns addressed Jey Uso. He told him to "F- them all" as RAW belongs to Jey. He encouraged him to be selfish and take everybody out, and Jimmy Uso was listening to this in the background, visibly unhappy about what The OTC was telling Jey.

Recently, Jey has taken on characteristics that are very similar to what The Tribal Chief had, and Jimmy Uso has been the most concerned out of everybody, fearing that his brother will end up losing himself. This week on RAW, Jey even made a shocking statement by telling Jimmy that perhaps winning the way he did last week (via help from The Vision) would get him back to where he was at the top of the card.

But that wasn't the shocking part - it was the fact that he told Jimmy that he wouldn't know anything about that. Jimmy has been very disapproving of how his brother has acted, and Reigns has now reinforced that behavior.

