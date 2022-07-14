Huge Battle Royal to feature on next week's NXT 2.0

WWE announced a 20-woman battle royal for the next edition of NXT 2.0, with huge stakes.

On the most recent episode of WWE's developmental show, Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose defended her NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez. Perez and her tag team partner Cora Jade captured the NXT Women's Tag Titles from Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and Perez looked to double her gold. She was unsuccessful in her attempts to capture the title, and her partner Cora Jade even turned on her after the match. The events of the episode left the dominant NXT Women's Champion without a number one contender.

This is why a battle royal, featuring 20 up-and-coming women from within WWE's developmental rants, has been announced. WWE broke the news and confirmed that the winner of the match will receive an opportunity at Rose and the women's title. The competitors are yet to be announced. The contest joins a number of interesting planned attractions for the upcoming episode of NXT, which includes a championship match.

What else is planned for next week's NXT 2.0?

Apart from #1 contender battle royal, there's a lot more going to happen on next week's NXT.

Pretty Deadly will take on Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen for their NXT UK Tag Team Championships. Joe Gacy will take to the ring to reveal the identities of The Dyad, and new arrival JD McDonagh will face Cameron Grimes.

Former NXT UK standout A-Kid, who has not appeared on TV since making his way across the pond, will also re-debut on the brand as Axiom.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top of the battle royal. You can read all the latest NXT 2.0 news updates by clicking right here.

