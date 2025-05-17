Huge betrayal teased in SmackDown segment featuring Jacob Fatu, Jeff Cobb, and Solo Sikoa

On Jeff Cobb's first SmackDown appearance, he was alongside Solo Sikoa and United States Champion Jacob Fatu. The tensions rose to the point where a betrayal was teased, but LA Knight indirectly saved it from happening.
Solo said that after Roman Reigns took everything away from him, he wanted it all back. His goal is to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and bring the Undisputed WWE Title back to the family.
Solo Sikoa tried to do Jacob Fatu's impression, but the US Champion snatched the mic from him with a lot of tension being teased. He cut his "All gas, no brakes" promo as usual, but Solo cut him off. Solo reminded Fatu that he used to keep saying, "I love you, Solo!" and Fatu did, in fact, say it. But when Fatu said it with less enthusiasm, Solo indirectly demanded that he say it with the vigor he had before. The tension kept rising until LA Knight came out.
They were all getting ready to confront him, but he came from behind and swept Jeff Cobb's legs from underneath before running away through the crowd.
It was nothing short of impactful, and it seems like a lot of changes could be happening in the near future.