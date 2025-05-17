  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Huge betrayal teased in SmackDown segment featuring Jacob Fatu, Jeff Cobb, and Solo Sikoa

Huge betrayal teased in SmackDown segment featuring Jacob Fatu, Jeff Cobb, and Solo Sikoa

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 17, 2025 00:21 GMT
A tense moment (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
A tense moment (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

On Jeff Cobb's first SmackDown appearance, he was alongside Solo Sikoa and United States Champion Jacob Fatu. The tensions rose to the point where a betrayal was teased, but LA Knight indirectly saved it from happening.

Solo said that after Roman Reigns took everything away from him, he wanted it all back. His goal is to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and bring the Undisputed WWE Title back to the family.

Solo Sikoa tried to do Jacob Fatu's impression, but the US Champion snatched the mic from him with a lot of tension being teased. He cut his "All gas, no brakes" promo as usual, but Solo cut him off. Solo reminded Fatu that he used to keep saying, "I love you, Solo!" and Fatu did, in fact, say it. But when Fatu said it with less enthusiasm, Solo indirectly demanded that he say it with the vigor he had before. The tension kept rising until LA Knight came out.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

also-read-trending Trending

They were all getting ready to confront him, but he came from behind and swept Jeff Cobb's legs from underneath before running away through the crowd.

It was nothing short of impactful, and it seems like a lot of changes could be happening in the near future.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications