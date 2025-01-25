Huge betrayal by WWE champions sees unfortunate loss on SmackDown

Pretty Deadly collided with The Motor City Machine Guns in a tag team match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were supposed to be at ringside during the bout, but they let down the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

During a backstage segment, DIY told Pretty Deadly that they couldn't be there for them during the match even though the two teams had an agreement. The champions didn't explain why, but they told them to handle their business. During the match on SmackDown, The Motor City Machine Guns doubled-teamed on Elton Price.

The heel star planted Alex Shelley with a bodyslam and tagged in Wilson. MCMG double-teamed on Kit Wilson as well. The latter tagged Prince, and they sent Chris Sabin into the ringpost and over the barricade. Elton hit Shelley with a few uppercuts in the corner and tagged his partner in.

Shelley sent Elton Prince to the floor and hit an enzuigiri. The babyfaces made the hot tag, and Shelley wiped out the heels at ringside with a suicide dive. Pretty Deadly hit Alex Shelley with a double-team elevated bulldog, and the latter kicked out.

Ultimately, The Motor City Machine Guns hit Kit Wilson with Skull and Bones to win the match. WWE Tag Team Champions DIY betrayed Pretty Deadly on SmackDown, and their lack of presence heavily contributed to the loss.

