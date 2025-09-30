  • home icon
  Huge Brock Lesnar Secret Revealed on WWE RAW By World Champion

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 30, 2025
The star's secret has now been revealed

A huge secret surrounding Brock Lesnar's return has now been revealed on WWE RAW. A World Heavyweight Champion has confirmed it.

One of the biggest shocks surrounding the return of Brock Lesnar to WWE, was that not only that he was back, but that he had the support and presence of Paul Heyman at his side. The star has not been on the best of terms with his long time manager for a long time, but when it came to working together, it appears that there was no hesitation. However, there was some concern as to how Seth Rollins would react to his Oracle suddenly working with Lesnar. It appeared that Lesnar had a secret deal with Heyman, after asking to speak with him privately.

Cody Rhodes told Rollins that Heyman was the one making the decisions, and brought up how he went to announce Brock Lesnar. There, Rollins made a huge claim. He said that he not only knew about the decision surrounding Heyman going to support Lesnar, but that he had acquiesced to it, and given him permission to do so. He said that all decisions for the faction ran through him.

It appears that Seth Rollins then is the one who gave Paul Heyman the go-ahead to join up with his long term client ahead of his match against John Cena.

Brock Lesnar partnering with Paul Heyman again should be a reason for worry for Seth Rollins

While Rollins may have been the one to give the permission, he may have reason to worry about Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

The two are very familiar with one another, and while having Heyman's support can be great, the star is also not known for being loyal at all times. He has betrayed Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk over the past few years, and Rollins may not be an exception.

It remains to be seen if Rollins regrets giving Heyman permission to announce Lesnar.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
