Huge celebrity arrives with a special WWE Championship during RAW; steps out of limo backstage

WWE is making headlines around the world again with The Rock back in the promotion, but as it turns out, another huge celebrity was present tonight at RAW and brought the special WWE Championship as well.

The company has always wanted to make its presence felt in the mainstream media and has done so by sharing replica belts with different sports teams when they achieve something. Multiple winning teams have gotten a WWE replica belt that they then hold up following their achievement, with the company getting promoted through their generosity. Now, Lin-Manuel Miranda was spotted backstage.

WWE have introduced another title in recent years known as the Golden Championship which they have shared with celebrities. The title was held by Snoop Dogg before and has since been held by Justin Bieber and other top celebrity names. The stars hold and are photographed with the title during big events.

Tonight on RAW, Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton and Percy Jackson and the Olympians fame arrived backstage in the company. He didn't arrive empty-handed though, and had the Golden Championship with him when he stepped out of the limo backstage. He was purposeful and seemed to know where he was going.

It remains to be seen what he's doing on RAW this week and whether he'll play a part in the show.