What is the WWE Golden Title and it's significance to WrestleMania 39? Exploring former and current titleholders

The commencement of WrestleMania season has brought out the WWE Golden title. The championship belt bears resemblance to the WWE title with the exception of the materials it is made of. It was given to Snoop Dogg last year at the SoFi Stadium by Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair to kick off promotions for WrestleMania 39.

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to WWE. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, and performed at a couple of WrestleMania events over the years. After the rapper reported the title to be missing last year, talk show personality Guillermo Rodriguez claimed to have it. Later the WWE Golden Title was spotted with NFL player Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, it was out of sight until earlier this month Vanessa Hudgens took to Twitter to post a clip with the shiny belt.

With the expansive platform and intensity of an event like WrestleMania 39, WWE has left no stone unturned to ensure top-notch celebrity involvement. Given the theme for this year's edition of The Show of Shows it is reported that they are pulling out all the stops to have major names at the Premium Live Event. Most recently, The Miz announced his possession of the title with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover by his side.

The A-Lister is set to be the host for WrestleMania 39 this year. His involvement in feuds with celebrities is not uncommon given his matches with Logan Paul and Bad Bunny in recent years.

Which celebrities' appearances have been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 so far?

Despite the themes, WrestleMania has witnessed prominent personalities across sectors making an appearance at the event. These include the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Mike Tyson, Kim Kardashian, Snooki, Arnold Schwarzenegger and a plethora of other names.

The event is preceded by a rendition of the American The Beautiful. This year singers Becky G and Jimmie Allen will be performing on Night 1 and 2 respectively. Additionally, rapper Lil Uzi Vert teased an appearance at The Show of Shows, however, in what capacity remains to be seen.

The Showcase of Immortals is stacked with matches featuring top stars and feuds. John Cena will kick off Night 1 against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Additionally, the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions will be defending their titles. The second night of the event will conclude with Cody Rhodes going up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

