Which celebrity teased WrestleMania 39 appearance? List of special guests who could show up this weekend

WWE seems to be going all in for music presentments at WrestleMania 39. The extravaganza in April at the SoFi Stadium is expected to have yet another singer notching the celebrity appeal for the biggest wrestling event in the sports entertainment industry.

Previously, WWE confirmed that the country music singers Becky G and Jimmie Allen will appear at WrestleMania 39. They will kick off the 'Mania proceedings by performing America The Beautiful on Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania, individually. Both stars hold various accolades in their music careers. Becky has won four Latin American Music Awards, while Jimmie holds the 2021 ACM as well as CMA Award.

Another notable singer could be added to the list of special guests, which includes Becky G and Jimmie Allen. A photo teasing the entry of the Luv is Rage singer Lil Uzi Vert at the Show of Shows has been doing the rounds lately on social media. It would be surreal to see the hip-hop icon perform on WWE's behalf for the first time in his career.

Lil Uzi Vert (real name Symere Woods) has been a huge fan of pro wrestling. He previously played an active role in promoting Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

The Grammy Award nominee made special appearances in Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory show and also during the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam program in 2021.

Who else could be special guests at WWE WrestleMania 39: legendary rapper, impromptu match-up?

WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg has often appeared in 'Mania events. The legendary rapper served as a Master of Ceremonies at WrestleMania 24. In August last year, he was a part of WrestleMania 39's launch party alongside stand-up comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias and singer JoJo Siwa.

Snoop Dogg is expected to pop up on Saturday. A similar case is for the former Golden Title holder Vanessa Hudgens. The company is trying to make the High School Musical star familiar with the wrestling world in a potential effort to make her perform at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Hasbulla Magomedov is another fun personality that could appear as a guest for WrestleMania 39. He was spotted holding the Golden Championship a while ago.

Meanwhile, MMA veteran Khabib Nurmagomedov disclosed that the Stamford-based promotion was trying to make Hasbulla fight in the ring, which could take place at WrestleMania.

"The WWE, wrestling, also wants him to come to them somehow. They want to pay him some big money to get him into the ring. He’s immensely popular abroad." [H/T Fightful]

Naturally, The Weeknd could also appear for the upcoming event. He has given the promotion its 'Mania theme song for the fourth consecutive time in 2023.

He previously made the themes Blinding Lights (2020), Save Your Tears (2021), Sacrifice (2022), and Less Than Zero (2023).

