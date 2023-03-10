Why was Vanessa Hudgens spotted with the WWE Golden Title? Potential WrestleMania 39 appearance explored

With WWE's WrestleMania season coming up, it is not surprising that celebrities and non-wrestling stars will be involved in the event. Over the years, a gamut of names including Ozzy Osbourne, Mike Tyson, Kim Kardashian, Kid Rock and Cyndi Lauper have made appearances at the Grandest Stage of All.

Last year, Snoop Dogg was given the WWE Golden Title as a gift by Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at the WrestleMania launch party. In December, the 51-year old rapper took to social media to cite that he lost the title during one of his live tours. Later, the company's official social media handle shared a video of talk show personality Guillermo Rodriguez claiming to have had the title before losing it again.

In January this year, NFL player Lane Johnson was spotted with the title. A few hours ago, WWE shared a clip of High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens having the Golden Title in her possession. With WrestleMania going Hollywood this year, it is apt for the company to potentially rope in the former Disney star for an appearance in April as a host or special guest.

In 2013, Hudgens attended the WWE Superstars For Hope event in Beverly Hills. She met a plethora of talents including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Eva Marie, and more.

In addition to WWE, AEW had caught Vanessa Hudgens' attention

With wrestling considered a global phenomenon, many actors and celebrities have been vocal about their favorite stars and inspirations.

In All Elite Wrestling, Jade Cargill's undefeated streak of 53 and 0, teamed with her impressive physique and in-ring capabilities, has enabled her to set herself in a league of her own. She has held the title since January last year, defeating all title contenders till date.

Following an edition of Dynamite in April last year, Vanessa Hudgens took to social media citing Cargill as an 'Icon' and praising the 30-year old's skills. The actress did not hold her applause there as she continued to hype Cargill in the coming months.

The wrestling world is getting geared up for WrestleMania 39 with highly anticipated matches including the blockbuster title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships will also be defended. Additionally, Brock Lesnar and Omos will clash for the first time in a singles match at The Showcase of Immortals.

With a power-packed match card building up for WWE's mega event, it will come as no surprise for Snoop Dogg, Vanessa Hudgens and many more to be a part of it.

