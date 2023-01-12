Which Top NFL player has the WWE Golden Title that Snoop Dogg lost?

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg's custom-made WWE Golden Title was recently spotted glimmering on an NFL player's shoulder. It was believed that the Championship belt has been lost, but the whole antics turned out to be a long-drawn story.

The WWE Golden Title was gifted to Snoop Dogg by RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania launch party last year. The championship belt was to commemorate his legacy and add to his collection of gold. His $46 million-worth golden wristwatch probably gave WWE the idea for such a gift.

In December 2022, a worried Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram to give an update on the WWE Golden Title. The composer of Still Dre wrote that he had lost the championship when he bought it out for the Holidaze of Blaze Tour. The 51-year-old even mentioned calling 911.

The whereabouts of the WWE Golden Title were unknown until a Philadelphia Eagles player cut a promo with it. Lane Johnson, one of the most charismatic offensive tackles in the National Football League, has always been a fan of wrestling. Capturing the Golden Championship, via theft or other methods, is one way of getting recognition from the Stamford-based promotion.

Over the past three weeks, Johnson has been nurturing an abdominal injury. The 32-year-old looked in great shape during the WWE-like promo he dropped to cheer his fans. The Eagles are currently at the top of the NFC East with 14 wins and 3 losses and have qualified for the playoffs.

Lane Johnson has been with the Philadelphia Eagles since 2013. On December 11, 2022, the megastar set an NFL record of not allowing a sack in 26 consecutive games. He is also one of the highest-paid football players, having been offered a $72 million contract extension in 2019, which will end this year.

WWE Golden titleholder Lane Johnson wants to be a professional wrestler

Many celebrities like Rob Gronkowski and Bad Bunny have expressed their interest in joining WWE. Vince McMahon's way of appreciating the thought was to give them the 24/7 Championship. The WWE Golden Title seems to be the successor to the championship, which is now in a trash can.

Lane Johnson could be a surprise entrant at this year's Royal Rumble event in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During an appearance in the Half Forgotten History podcast with Trey Wingo, the NFL offensive tackle player disclosed his meeting with Jim Ross, where he expressed interest in being a WWE superstar.

"He (Jim Ross) was always at our games and he would just whisper in my ear every now and then, ‘hey, if football don’t work out, I got you a spot,’ ” Johnson explained. “So I feel like in my heart I want to be a wrestler, but we’ll see what happens when this football’s done. (H/T EaglesWire.USAToday)

Although a veteran of the NFL, Lane Johnson scored his first touchdown in December 2021 during a game against the New York Giants.

