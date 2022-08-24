Huge championship unification bout involving Bron Breakker announced for WWE NXT Worlds Collide 

WWE Superstars Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate will compete in a championship unification match at the upcoming NXT Worlds Collide.

Tyler Bate debuted on NXT 2.0 at HeatWave last week and brought the NXT UK Title with him. He confronted NXT Champion Bron Breakker after his successful title defense against JD McDonagh. On the latest edition of the show, Breakker wasted little time in calling out Bate. The British star answered straight away, quickly coming down to the ring.

After Breakker praised Bate's work on NXT UK, he admitted how much of a threat the Brit would be to his own title. Tyler also paid his respects to the NXT UK brand and told Breakker exactly who he was. A challenge was then made for a unification match at the upcoming Worlds Collide event. This was made official later in the night.

With NXT Worlds Collide still a few weeks away, more championship unification matches may be announced for the event. It remains to be seen who will walk out of the event as the new undisputed champion.

Who do you think will leave NXT Worlds Collide as the Undisputed NXT Champion? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha