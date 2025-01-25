Huge Charlotte Flair's WWE return date as per Hall of Famer

Charlotte Flair's return to WWE has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks. Now, there's been more to talk about when it comes to the star's return to the ring.

Flair has been missing for quite some time. More than a year ago, the star suffered a bad injury as a result of which she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Since then, she has been out recovering, but now that she's shown that she's ready to return, with several updates of her being out training and running, and even appearing backstage at WWE shows, fans are waiting frantically for her to return to the ring.

Trending

Speaking to Mac Davis and WWE Legend Teddy Long on Sporskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter talked about how Charlotte Flair could return and said that her return date was obvious. He said that she would either be returning as part of the Royal Rumble or at the Saturday Night's Main Event show.

"I think Charlotte Flair is going to show up at the Rumble. I think that would be her debut. Or on Saturday Night's Main Event."

Fans will have to wait and see if this is indeed the case, as the two shows are only a week apart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback