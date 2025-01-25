Huge Charlotte Flair's WWE return date as per Hall of Famer

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 25, 2025 01:15 GMT
The star is set for a big return (Credit: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair's return to WWE has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks. Now, there's been more to talk about when it comes to the star's return to the ring.

Flair has been missing for quite some time. More than a year ago, the star suffered a bad injury as a result of which she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Since then, she has been out recovering, but now that she's shown that she's ready to return, with several updates of her being out training and running, and even appearing backstage at WWE shows, fans are waiting frantically for her to return to the ring.

Speaking to Mac Davis and WWE Legend Teddy Long on Sporskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter talked about how Charlotte Flair could return and said that her return date was obvious. He said that she would either be returning as part of the Royal Rumble or at the Saturday Night's Main Event show.

"I think Charlotte Flair is going to show up at the Rumble. I think that would be her debut. Or on Saturday Night's Main Event."
Fans will have to wait and see if this is indeed the case, as the two shows are only a week apart.

Edited by Harish Raj S
