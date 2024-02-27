Huge CM Punk announcement by WWE sees Bully Ray and Kairi Sane react

WWE has made a major CM Punk announcement and involves several other stars from the company. Now, Bully Ray and Kairi Sane have reacted to it.

The Voice of the Voiceless returned to the company late last year, but before his road to WrestleMania could truly get underway, he got injured in the Royal Rumble. As a result, with his torn triceps, he was put on the shelf.

He's been absent from proceedings on WWE TV, although he has made some untelevised appearances for the company since then. During RAW today, it was announced that CM Punk was finally being added to WWE 2K24.

He would be included in the season pass. he was not the only one, as Post Malone, Bully Ray, Kairi Sane, DDP, Jade Cargill, Pat McAfee, D-Von Dudley, and others were also added to the game as a part of the season pass.

Fans had been clamoring for Punk's addition since he had been left out of the original roster list for the game. With WWE announcing these additions, Bully Ray and Kairi Sane took to Twitter to react.

The WWE Hall of Famer was excited and talked about hitting a 3D through a table.

"Whos ready to hit a 3D through a mutha truckin table!!! 🤓👌🏾👌🏼 #WWE2K24 @BustedOpenRadio," Ray wrote.

Expand Tweet

Kairi Sane was similarly excited.

"Yay❣️🦾🏴‍☠️⚓️ #WWE2K24," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

The company responded fast after CM Punk had previously called them out on not being in the game.