Huge CM Punk match announced for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE announced a new match for Saturday Night's Main Event during the latest episode of RAW. CM Punk will be in action, competing in a tag team match.

The Second City Saint opened the May 12 episode of the red brand, which was his first appearance on the show since he and Roman Reigns were attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker two weeks ago. His former best friend, Paul Heyman, turned heel at WrestleMania 41 and allied with The Visionary and Bron Breakker.

CM Punk cut a fiery promo on RAW this week, and he spoke about how he wanted to wrap his hands around Paul Heyman's neck and make his eyes pop out of their sockets. The WWE Hall of Famer came out, and CM Punk dared him to get inside the ring.

However, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker also came out. The two stars went after The Voice of the Voiceless, but Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came out to help the latter. It was then announced during the show that the former WWE Champion will team up with Sami Zayn to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jey Uso won't be part of the match because he'll defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul that night.

