Huge Congratulations to WWE Star John Cena

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:21 GMT
John Cena is one of WWE
John Cena is one of WWE's biggest stars (image via WWE)

On the eve of one of the biggest matches of his career, congratulations go out to John Cena, one of the company's standout stars.

Today marks 25 years since John Cena made his unofficial debut on an episode of SmackDown as The Prototype. He showed marks of brilliance throughout the match, which led to signing a developmental deal with WWE a few months later.

After spending several years on OVW, learning his craft, Cena finally made his debut as a WWE star on June 27th, 2002, when he answered Kurt Angle's open challenge on SmackDown.

The rest as they say, is history as the 17-time World Champion has climbed through the ranks in WWE over the past two decades.

Cena is not only a household name in WWE, but he has also successfully made the move into Hollywood, following in the footsteps of The Rock, a man that he main evented WrestleMania alongside twice.

John Cena faces AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth this weekend

Cena steps into one of the biggest matches and what is now one of his final matches when he takes on AJ Styles this weekend.

The two men are both nearing the end of their careers, with John Cena retiring in December at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, whilst AJ Styles announced earlier today that he intends to retire from the company next year.

Both Cena and Styles' careers have grown side by side over the past two decades, and this could well be one of the standout matches of the weekend at Crown Jewel: Perth.

Styles made his debut in WWE back at the 2016 Royal Rumble and over the past nine years, he has become one of the company's most dependable stars, and someone who will be missed when he hangs up his wrestling boots in 2026.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
