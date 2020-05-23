Charlotte Flair and Asuka have a storied history

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Natalya will come face to face on Monday Night RAW next week to decide the #1 contender for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship at Backlash. This will be Asuka's first challenge as the newly-crowned RAW Women's Champion.

Asuka's challengers: Nia Jax, Natalya and Charlotte Flair

Currently, Asuka has been embroiled in a rivalry with Nix Jax. Last week, Jax interrupted Asuka's Championship victory party on Monday Night RAW. Asuka got the better of Nia Jax in the ring. Backstage, Nia Jax attacked Asuka's friend Kairi Sane to get even.

Later that night, Asuka confronted Nia Jax and once again laid her out. At the time, it seemed that Nia Jax was going to be the undisputed challenger for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship. However, WWE has now thrown a massive curveball by putting Natalya and NXT Champion Charlotte Flair into the mix.

Natalya has been feuding with Shayna Baszler over the last two weeks. The Queen of Hearts did not take too kindly to Baszler's harsh words regarding Becky Lynch's pregnancy. Shayna Baszler and Natalya have battled over the last two weeks, with Shayna Baszler emerging victorious with a pinfall and submission win in the two matches. After her loss last week, Natalya lost her bearings and destroyed the set of the Kevin Owens Show as the crew was setting it up. Will the new Natalya be the first challenger for Asuka's title?

The most surprising name to be included in the #1 contender triple threat match is undoubtedly Charlotte Flair. The Queen already has gold around her waist as the reigning NXT Women's Champion which she won at WrestleMania 36.

Tough loss to the 5th Horsewoman. Working double and triple duty is tough, but the love and appreciation from all of you makes it worth it. 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/YDHfzeka2f — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 23, 2020

Charlotte Flair has been pulling off triple duties on WWE's weekly television, appearing on all three brands consistently. Just this week, she appeared on RAW and beat Ruby Riott in a match after being confronted. On NXT, the match between Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley ended in a no-contest after interference from The Queen. She will put her title on the line against the two a week before Backlash at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Most recently, on SmackDown, Charlotte was a part of the Champion vs. Champion bout against Bayley, which she lost after the self-proclaimed 'Role Model' used the ropes to assist her pinfall.

At this point, it is an even playing field for all the three Superstars in the triple threat match. Who will face Asuka at Backlash for the RAW Women's Championship? Guess we will all have to tune in to Monday Night RAW this upcoming week to find out.