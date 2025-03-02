Huge controversy in Men's Elimination Chamber match finish involving CM Punk and John Cena

The Men's Elimination Chamber match in 2025 reached its climax with two familiar faces in the ring - John Cena and CM Punk. The finish was a massively controversial one, as a major interference led to it.

As you know, both CM Punk and John Cena had different motivations to win the Elimination Chamber match. For Punk, it was about the closing window on his career and the fact that he has never headlined WrestleMania. For Cena, it was about having his last-ever WrestleMania appearance end with a bang.

It was John Cena who won the Elimination Chamber match, making CM Punk go to sleep. You read that right, but it didn't happen in the way fans might expect. Seth Rollins was eliminated by Punk, and infuriated, he hit the curb stomp on Punk. Cena took advantage and applied the STF, making Punk pass out, winning in a controversial manner.

This cemented Cena's spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes. The irony is that among all the contestants, only Cena didn't actually qualify for the match - he simply declared himself as part of it.

The Road to WrestleMania has been a twisted one for Punk, who will now be desperately scratching and clawing to get to Las Vegas.

For Cena, it meant a confrontation with Cody Rhodes - a respectful one before The Rock came out (with Travis Scott).

