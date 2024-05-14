Huge face turn teased as Damian Priest accepts 38-year-old star's World Title challenge on RAW

Damian Priest had one of his best moments as World Heavyweight Champion on RAW as he accepted a top superstar's challenge for his title. Not only this but a huge face turn was teased in the process.

This week on RAW, the show opened with 38-year-old Drew McIntyre, and as you may have expected, he wasn't happy. The shots at CM Punk continued, particularly with him targeting Punk for avoiding him and not talking to him face-to-face. He also called Damian Priest a paper champion.

El Campeón came out and got the better of McIntyre on the mic - making it clear that the circumstances of his World Heavyweight Championship loss at WrestleMania 40 was nobody's fault but his own. After teasing a face turn, Priest accepted Drew McIntyre's world title challenge.

McIntyre and Priest had a solid exchange, but the biggest burn was the World Heavyweight Champion telling McIntyre to look at the mirror and blame that "a**hole".

As of this writing, it's unclear whether the match is happening in Jeddah or in Scotland in June.

The clash between the two men was inevitable, but so far, Damian Priest has gotten the better of The Scottish Warrior.

