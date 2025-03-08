  • home icon
  • Huge issue with Jade Cargill storyline on SmackDown pointed out by ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Huge issue with Jade Cargill storyline on SmackDown pointed out by ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 08, 2025 06:59 GMT
Jade Cargill attacked Naomi on WWE SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)
Jade Cargill attacked Naomi again on WWE SmackDown this week (Images via WWE.com)

Jade Cargill showed up on WWE SmackDown this week. The former tag team champion stopped for a brief staredown with Bianca Belair before getting into the ring before she attacked Naomi again.

During a recent edition of BroDown Live for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo shared his hot take on Jade Cargill's storyline, including the latest attack on Naomi on Friday Night SmackDown.

"There's just so many little nuances and things that they don't tell us about. I mean, bro, 'cause you could have told that same story with Jade saying it was Naomi. Then you really had a story with Naomi, you know, saying it wasn't her."
He continued:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

"And now you had Bianca Belair in the middle. Now you really don't know who's telling the truth. You know what I'm saying? So, just the fact that 'Okay bro, can somebody just ask her who attacked her?'" [From 24:19 onwards]
For those who didn't watch, Naomi admitted to taking out Jade this week on SmackDown. The revelation left Bianca Belair in shock and she left the ring before Jade appeared to confront her attacker. Fans will have to wait to see if Naomi's confession leads to a match with Jade somewhere down the line.

Edited by Harish Raj S
