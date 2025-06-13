Huge Jacob Fatu announcement made after unexpected Solo Sikoa betrayal; SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis says what's next

Jacob Fatu's next step in WWE after destroying Solo Sikoa is finally going to be revealed on SmackDown. This follows an announcement by Nick Aldis.
At Money in the Bank, Fatu did the unthinkable. After showing up with JC Mateo to help Solo Sikoa win the Money in the Bank briefcase, he did the opposite. While helping Sikoa up the ladder, he grabbed his foot and stopped him from winning the briefcase. He then shouted that he hated Sikoa before pulling him down and destroying him.
While Nick Aldis was making a few announcements about WWE SmackDown, he finally decided to address Fatu's actions from Money in the Bank. The SmackDown General Manager noted that they had all witnessed what had happened in the shocking turn of events, as Fatu betrayed Solo Sikoa in a move that no one expected from him.
"Something else we witnessed at Money in the Bank is the shocking turn of events concerning Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Jacob Fatu will be in the building, and we will hear from Jacob. And of course, the Queen and King of the Ring rolls on."
What will happen between the two stars? Fans will find out on SmackDown.
Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!