"Huge L," "Don't go so low" - Ricochet's recent comments about Samantha Irvin cause a huge uproar on social media

WWE Superstar Ricochet has received a massive backlash from fans on social media following an interesting tweet about his fiancée, Samantha Irvin.

The duo came to know each other during their time in the WWE, and the relationship was made public through social media in November 2021. They also got engaged earlier this year in January.

Recently, a fan falsely accused the ring announcer of promoting her premium fan-exclusive account everywhere on social media and asked WWE to stop 'shoving' her in fans' faces.

However, Ricochet's response to the comment stunned fans as the former United States Champion noted that he and his bank account wished his Samantha Irvin had one such account.

While it is most likely that the star made the comment jokingly, nonetheless, he got heavily bashed by wrestling fans on social media.

Fans' reactions to Rico's tweet!

Ricochet recently came out to defend Samantha Irvin's honor on WWE RAW

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin have made their relationship public for a long time, which backfired at SummerSlam as Logan Paul humiliated the ring announcer by making her announce him as the winner, rubbing salt into her fiancé's loss against the YouTuber.

The Maverick tried the same on RAW a couple of weeks back as he and Dominik Mysterio called Irvin to the ring and asked her to announce the social media megastar as the next United States Champion. However, The high-flying star came out to defend his significant other's honor and forced the two heels to retreat.

The One and Only also took on Dirty Dom in a singles match on the red brand this Monday. However, Judgment Day's numbers game got the better of him in the end.

Ricochet will also be in action on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, where he will compete in the Fatal Four-Way match to determine the next challenger for Gunther.

Expand Tweet

The Ring General started his historic Intercontinental Championship run after defeating the athletic star, and the latter will be hoping to get a chance to reclaim the gold.

What is your take on the Twitter backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think