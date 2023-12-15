"Huge L" – Fans convinced WWE "forced" former champion into career outside wrestling

The WWE Universe recently shared their reactions on social media to the one-year anniversary of Mandy Rose's release from the company.

Mandy Rose is seemingly still a massive draw and has retained her popularity among the WWE Universe as a former NXT Women's Champion and the former leader of the Toxic Attraction stable. In her last bout in NXT, Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was finally asked to leave the company due to her FanTime content.

In her recent post, a year after her release, Rose asserted how blessed she is to have such great support from her fans all across the world. She also highlighted how this has helped her get over the highs and lows of her career.

WWE fans shared their opinions on the former NXT Superstar, in a recent post by Wrestle Ops on X (Twitter). Rose's Admirers opened up about how she had a remarkable reign as champion but was asked to leave during the peak of her career. Fans also added that they missed her, and wanted her to come back to the WWE.

While a majority of the fans appreciated her previous presence in the company, others compared her to current WWE Superstars, and stated that it was a good decision to release her.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions:

Former NXT Superstar Mandy Rose opened up on how The Bella Twins didn't like her

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose previously opened up on how The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) didn't take a liking to her.

While speaking in an interview on the Power Alphas podcast, Rose mentioned that the Bellas initially didn't like her, although she had tried to please the duo. She further stated that almost everyone in the company was trying to get under the shade of Nikki and Brie, as they were one of the top stars in the business back then.

Here is what Mandy Rose had to say:

"I felt like because the Bellas were the big thing, and they had the most time in there, and they had a big presence about them, I felt like everyone was kind of always trying to please the Bellas. The girls and I were trying to please them too, but I don't think they liked me too much in the beginning, I'm not gonna lie. I get along with them great now. I love them, and I have so much respect for them."

It will be exciting to see if Mandy Rose ever returns to the Stamford-based company in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

