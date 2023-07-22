Huge match featuring Charlotte Flair announced for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair is set to take on Ms. Money in the Bank Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

In last week's edition of the blue brand, Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Sky and Bayley made their way to the ring and attempted to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Flair hopped the barricade to protect Belair.

However, The Queen accidentally speared The EST of WWE to cause a disqualification. Sky then hit Flair over her head with the briefcase to knock her out. Ms. Money in the Bank even tried to cash in on Asuka, who barely got out of the ring after spitting mist in Bayley's eyes.

With all the chaos that happened on SmackDown last week, it was announced on Twitter that Charlotte Flair will face Iyo Sky tonight in Orlando, Florida. Flair has a chance for revenge after Sky incapacitated her with the briefcase. Bayley is also expected to be in her fellow Damage CTRL member's corner.

According to PW Insider, Bayley is set to appear on tonight's SmackDown despite suffering a knee injury at a house show earlier this week. Bayley is expected to accompany Sky for her match but won't be wrestling.

Who do you think will win on tonight's SmackDown? Charlotte Flair or Iyo Sky? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars