Huge match between two former best friends set to take place during WrestleMania weekend

A huge match between two former best friends is set to take place during WrestleMania weekend.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams' relationship in NXT has been like family. The two men have stayed together and have looked like brothers with each passing day. Williams was instrumental in Hayes' success during the initial years of his NXT run.

Trick Williams was by Carmelo Hayes' side during his two reigns as NXT North American Champion. Williams also stood by Hayes when he won the NXT Championship. However, last year, the tide slowly started to turn in Williams' favor.

Trick started gaining traction with fans and quickly became the most popular star on the roster. Trick was also earning a lot of opportunities for himself. It was clear that he was finally out of Carmelo's shadow and was making a name for himself, which didn't sit right with the former NXT Champion.

Carmelo Hayes finally turned on Williams at NXT Vengeance Day thus beginning their rivalry. After the brutal assault, Williams returned to NXT a couple of weeks ago and it seemed like had some ill intentions. Sports Illustrated is now confirming that Hayes will wrestle his former best friend at NXT Stand & Deliver which is set to take place on April 6th.

Cody Rhodes will compete on both nights of WrestleMania 40

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned a couple of years ago, he has made it clear that he intends to finish his story by becoming a world champion. The American Nightmare even came close at last year's WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, the Bloodline stood in his way then.

Not letting the outcome deter him, he worked hard and earned another shot at Roman Reigns by winning the Royal Rumble match again this year, becoming the first person since Stone Cold to win consecutive Rumble matches. However, his Road to WrestleMania 40 has been filled with a lot of bumps due to The Rock's involvement in his storyline.

This resulted in The Rock challenging Cody and Seth Rollins to a tag team match on Night One which was accepted by Rollins in the latest episode of SmackDown. The American Nightmare will now have to compete on Night One of The Show of Shows and then again on Night Two. Rhodes will square off against Roman Reigns in the main event the following night which makes his goal of finishing his story all the more difficult.

It will be interesting to see if Cody will be able to overcome these massive odds and finally win a world championship at WrestleMania XL.

