Huge matches announced for "In Your Face" edition of RAW

WWE has announced a stacked card for this week's edition of Monday Night RAW which is being titled "In Your Face" RAW.

Monday Night will see the return of the NFL's Monday Night Football as competition for RAW, therefore it appears that WWE is going all out by announcing some huge matches, including a first time ever meeting in WWE.

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, during a commercial, it was announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be competing for the first time since SummerSlam as he goes one-on-one with his long time friend, former NXT Champion, Keith Lee.

Drew McIntyre has interfered during Keith Lee's two singles matches against Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks, attacking The Viper on both times. This led to no contests on both occasions, much to Keith Lee's frustration. However, after Randy Orton was hit with three Claymore Kicks on RAW this past week, will The Viper make his presence felt during a match pitting his two recent rivals against each other?

What a heck a match for this Monday's RAW! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PeR7zGIBPw — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 12, 2020

Champions vs Champions

Last week on Monday Night RAW it was announced that the RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits would be facing off against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura.

Cesaro & Nakamura took advantage of the quarterly "brand to brand invitational" and are looking to prove which team is currently the most dominant tag team in WWE.

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, The Street Profits partied in Cesaro & Nakamura's Champions Lounge, costing the SmackDown Tag Team Champions their match against The Lucha House Party.

Steel Cage showdown

It was also announced tonight on Friday Night SmackDown that Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio will look to settle the long running Mysterio vs Rollins rivalry once and for all on "In Your Face" RAW, inside of a Steel Cage.

This will only be Dominik Mysterio's sixth match as an official member of the WWE roster and he will once again be facing Seth Rollins for the third time. This past week on RAW Dominik, along with the entire Mysterio family, gained some revenge on the Monday Night Messiah as they brutally attacked Rollins' disciple, Murphy, with kendo sticks to close the show.

The Mysterio family is going to TOWN on @WWE_Murphy, so much so that he just QUIT the match! #WWERaw @35_Dominik @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/9W4907H40J — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2020

RAW Women's Championship

Finally, it was announced on RAW this week that Mickie James will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at "In Your Face" RAW.

This won't be the first time that James has challenged Asuka for a Women's Championship. The two previously faced off at NXT TakeOver: Toronto for the NXT Women's Championship in 2016.

However, on that occasion, Asuka left with the gold.

Are you excited to see "In Your Face" RAW?