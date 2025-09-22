Huge name publicly calls out Triple H and WWE for snubbing him at Wrestlepalooza 2025 

Modified Sep 22, 2025 13:25 GMT
A popular name isn't holding back and has publicly blasted Triple H and WWE for not acknowledging his contributions by featuring him at Wrestlepalooza 2025. In a fiery tweet, Jonathan Coachman, who has plenty of history both with the global juggernaut and ESPN, expressed his disappointment at being snubbed.

Wrestlepalooza 2025 was the first WWE event that was streamed on ESPN in the USA as part of a new partnership between the two giant entities. Jonathan Coachman has famously worked for both, as a commentator and backstage personality for the sports juggernaut, and as a host of SportsCenter for ESPN.

During the special event, Coachman sent out a message on X, where he bemoaned not being mentioned or featured in any manner at Wrestlepalooza.

Jonathan Coachman added that he and his team were key to bridging the gap between WWE and ESPN and that being ignored in such a way had hurt them. He also sarcastically thanked Triple H in his tweet. Check it out below:

"The fact that me and my team didn’t make this package hurts us a little. We took Sportscenter to multiple Manias. We did Tuesday interviews from Smackdown for over 2 years. But at least anchors that don’t know anything about wrestling made it. Thank you TRIPS. LOL. To my 5 guys who rolled with me we know."
Jonathan Coachman believes Triple H's time as WWE's CCO is nearing its end

A few weeks back on his Coach and Bro Show, which he hosts alongside Vince Russo, Coachman made a bold claim about there being an attempt behind the scenes to remove Triple H for his role in WWE. He feels The Rock and his close friend Brian Gerwitz might be eying to take over things in the long run.

"I think deep down, The Rock’s team and his team and his company, as much as he likes making movies, I believe in my gut that he wants to take over the WWE creatively. He wants to be the boss. I think he wants to run the whole shebang, and that this is a long play of being able to do that when he doesn’t want to go off for four months and make movies anymore. This would be a nice spot to be in; for The Rock to sit in that chair and have Brian be the head of the creative."

It's safe to say this is mere speculation at this point, as The Rock is finding it difficult to allot any dates to WWE right now due to his movie commitments, while Triple H continues his reign at the top.

