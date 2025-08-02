Major name plotting to take over WWE creative; ex-star to replace Triple H, says Jonathan Coachman

Triple H recently completed three years as the head of the WWE creative team. However, former company employee Jonathan Coachman believes that his position is in danger, with The Rock eyeing the creative department.The Game took over the keys to the WWE creative department in July 2022, after Vince McMahon stepped down from the position. However, The Rock becoming a member of the TKO board of directors raised speculations of the two being involved in a power struggle. The last few months have added further fuel to the fire, with The Brahma Bull and Hunter seemingly appearing at odds over the creative direction. Coachman also feels that The Rock wants Brian Gewirtz in charge of WWE creatively.Speaking on the Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman noted that he senses a power struggle between The Rock and Triple H.&quot;I really think there’s a bigger issue going on - a power struggle between Triple H and The Rock’s team. You noticed who else was on Unreal? Brian Gewirtz. He was there a couple of times.&quot; [From 16:03 to 16:15]The former WWE employee added that he feels The Final Boss wants to run the company, with Brian Gewirtz being the new head of the creative.&quot;I think deep down, The Rock’s team and his team and his company, as much as he likes making movies, I believe in my gut that he wants to take over the WWE creatively. He wants to be the boss. I think he wants to run the whole shebang, and that this is a long play of being able to do that when he doesn’t want to go off for four months and make movies anymore. This would be a nice spot to be in; for The Rock to sit in that chair and have Brian be the head of the creative.&quot; [From 16:45 to 17:17]Triple H and The Rock had their differences on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41It was reported a few months back that The Rock wanted Cody Rhodes to turn heel at Elimination Chamber. However, the idea was rejected by Triple H and Co., which eventually led to John Cena embracing his villainous side.The Brahma Bull's absence from WWE programming after the heel turn raised many speculations. Rock appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and revealed that he showed up at Elimination Chamber because he was asked by Ari Emanuel to help boost ticket sales.The Rock, who was an instrumental part of John Cena's heel turn, did not even show up during the main event of WrestleMania 41. Travis Scott, who helped Cena defeat Cody, has also reportedly fallen out with WWE.If you use the quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the original source.