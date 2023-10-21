Huge name saves Jey Uso; threatens to knock Roman Reigns' teeth "down his throat" after WWE SmackDown went off-air

LA Knight had some threatening words for Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown went off the air.

The Megastar is set to face the Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He also saved Jey Uso last night after the show came to a close as the former Bloodline member was attacked by Jimmy Uso during his match against Drew McIntyre.

After making the save, LA Knight had some fun with the live crowd as they all chanted Jey Uso's iconic catchphrase 'Yeet.' The 40-year-old also made it clear that he is going to knock Roman Reigns' teeth down his throat in Saudi Arabia.

"You know your family’s a real pain in the a** right? We have Solo, Jimmy and what do they call him, the Tribal Chief, right? How about this, when I get to Saudi Arabia, I’m gonna knock every one of his big, shapeless sized Tribal Chief teeth down his throat. You’re gonna be looking at the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, because I made it that way." [H/T- Ringsidenews]

LA Knight and Roman Reigns will sign the contract on next week's WWE SmackDown

The match between LA Knight and Roman Reigns was made official shortly before last night's SmackDown. The seeds for the same were planted last week after Knight was introduced by John Cena as someone who deserves to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Megastar was also on the receiving end of a Spear from the Tribal Chief.

Infuriated by Reigns' actions last week, LA Knight had a few harsh words for the Bloodline leader when he came face-to-face with Paul Heyman last night. The 40-year-old promised that he wouldn't rest until he takes the title off the Tribal Chief.

Knight also said that he will deal with Roman Reigns next week when both men meet for a contract signing. The former NXT star has been on a rapid ascent over the last year and will be competing in the biggest match of his life at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

