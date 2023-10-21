Jimmy Uso offered a handshake to Drew McIntyre after SmackDown went off-air; what happened next?

Drew McIntyre was offered a handshake by Jimmy Uso, after he attacked Jey Uso, during a dark match on SmackDown tonight.

After SmackDown came to a close, McIntyre took on Jey in a singles match. The match was marred by interference from Jimmy, who attacked Jey while McIntyre simply watched on.

Jimmy then offered a handshake to Drew McIntyre, who decided against shaking his hand, and simply left the ring. Jimmy continued the attack on his brother until LA Knight came out to a huge pop and made the save.

McIntyre is mere days away from competing in a World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Scottish Warrior hasn't held world title gold for quite some time now, and would love to finally win the big one again in Saudi Arabia.

LA Knight is also scheduled for a big match at the event. At Crown Jewel, Knight will take on Roman Reigns, with the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line. Knight is incredibly over with the WWE Universe, and it remains to be seen who comes out on top when all is said and done in Riyadh.

